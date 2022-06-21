Superman & Lois' Alex Garfin Reacts to [Spoiler]'s Discovery, Previews 'Nutso' Finale That Will Change Everything

Ready or not, Jordan was forced to play hero on Tuesday’s episode of Superman & Lois, setting the stage for next week’s universe-altering season finale. (No, we’re not being overdramatic.)

Following his brush with Ally Allston, Clark began the hour completely drained of solar energy — a predicament with no clear end in sight, according to Lara. And with the Bizarro universe already beginning to bleed into our own, the Man of Steel was running out of time for a recharge.

As if that wasn’t enough, Lana-Rho and Jon-El also returned to the party, targeting their powerless doppelgängers at an emergency town meeting. Though it meant exposing his powers to Sarah (eek!), Jordan took on both foes, eventually taking them down with a well-timed assist from Natalie.

And before we even got a chance to worry about John Henry, who’s currently floating aimlessly through the void after a failed attempt at stopping Ally, the universes began to merge!

Below, Alex Garfin breaks down Jordan’s biggest moments from the episode, offering a taste of what’s still to come in the season’s final hour:

TVLINE | For the record, I’m still processing that Lana knows Clark’s secret, and now Sarah knows Jordan’s?

[Laughs] It does seem like there are a lot of secrets being spilled around here. The original plan was actually for Sarah to be the first one who finds out the secret [before Lana], so this is an iteration of a much earlier plan. Like, we were talking about Sarah finding out back in Season 1.

TVLINE | Well, maybe this is a better time. It sounds like she’s interested in getting back together now.

Yeah, now that she realizes it wasn’t Jordan’s choice to lie all those times, he has definitely gained back a certain level of trustworthiness.

TVLINE | And what a moment for her to find out — just as he’s about to fight her mother’s evil doppelgänger.

I’ve actually been fight-training for the past year and a half. They tipped me off in the middle of last season that Jordan would be doing more super stuff in Season 2, so I went up our head of stunts, my really good friend Rob Hayter, and said, “Look, I’m a scrawny theater kid. I don’t know how to work with gym equipment or fight.” So he taught me how to use the equipment, and he set me up with my fight trainer. So that two-on-one fight was [between Jordan, Jon-El and Lana-Rho] all me, it actually wasn’t my double at all. It was a lot of fun learning the beats of that fight a couple of hours before. These crews have been working their whole lives watching A-list talent [do these fight scenes], so they’re pretty jaded, but that was a moment where everyone started clapping. It felt like a lot of hard work paying off.

TVLINE | Emmanuelle Chriqui told me that she prefers playing regular Lana, leaving the action scenes to other people. You seem like the total opposite.

I’m the kind of guy that absolutely loves to be thrown into this kind of stuff. I love going down rabbit holes and seeing where they go. It’s also a lot of fun watching Jordan grow into a fighter. He’s had to fight internally for a lot of his life. He fought a lot of mental and social demons. Seeing him overcome those, and then have to fight these bigger worldly problems, is gratifying.

TVLINE | Well, this was a crazy hour, but I’m sure next week will be even crazier. What can we expect from the finale?

There are very big twists in very big-picture stuff that will happen. The fans are going to go nutso.

How are you feeling as we head into next week’s apparently twist-filled finale? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.