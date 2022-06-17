Ratings: NBA Championship Game Draws 14 Mil, Legacies Flat With Finale

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the sixth and what would be the clinching game of the NBA Finals averaged just shy of 14 million total viewers on Thursday night. Legacies EPs Break Down Series Finale, What Would Happen Next

That is up from both the deciding NBA Finals matchups of 2021 (when Bucks over Suns drew 12.5 mil) and 2020 (when the Lakers over the Heat mustered just 8.3 mil, held in October), but it’s looking to fall well shy of the 18.8 million who tuned in for the Raptors’ Game 6 win over the Warriors in June 2019.

Opposite the NBA and NBR (Nothing But Reruns), The CW’s Walker (880K/0.1) and the Legacies series finale (410K/0.1, average TVLine reader grade “B+”) both held pretty steady. (Get scoop on the Legacies cameos, the plan for another TVD-verse series, and Candice King’s thoughts on Caroline’s journey.)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.