Heartstopper Primetime Emmys Mystery Solved: Here's Why Netflix's LGBTQ+ Smash Is Not On the Ballot

The polls are officially open for the 2022 Primetime Emmys, but voters will notice a somewhat glaring omission when they begin to fill out their ballots: Netflix's acclaimed charmer Heartstopper is MIA.

A Netflix rep tells TVLine that the decision was made to submit the rookie dramedy in the newly-created Children’s & Family Emmys, which is slated to launch later this year after having previously been folded into the Daytime Emmys ceremony. It’s there that Heartstopper will be submitted in all Young Teen categories.

Netflix’s YA awards strategy has previously paid off for the streamer, with its teen drama Trinkets having won the Best Young Adult Program in 2020 and 2021 at the Daytime Emmys. Also, in 2021, Dash & Lily, based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares, received 12 nominations and three wins (for the writing team, supporting actress Jodi Long and makeup).

Heartstopper — which is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic-novel (and webcomic) series — earned rapturous reviews (including from TVLine) when its first season dropped back in April, leading Netflix to quickly renew the series for two additional seasons. (Ninety-six percent of viewers who participated in a TVLine poll that followed our recap of the finale gave it a grade of “A.”)

TVLine’s sister pub GoldDerby was first to report the Heartstopper Emmy twist.