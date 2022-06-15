Love Island: UK Narrator Iain Stirling to Voice U.S. Version on Peacock

If you’re a fan of the British version of Love Island, Peacock’s revamped American version is going to sound very familiar.

Iain Stirling, who narrates the UK version of the international dating show franchise, will now also voice the U.S. edition of Love Island as well, TVLine has learned. Stirling replaces Matthew Hoffman, who served as Love Island‘s narrator for the three seasons it aired on CBS.

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board,” NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of unscripted content Jenny Groom said in a statement. “Iain embodies everything fans love about the show — humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

An award-winning comedian and host, Stirling has narrated the UK edition of Love Island since it debuted in 2015, adding wry commentary to the dating misadventures of the show’s sexy singles. Will his self-deprecating jokes (and his very specific references to British pop culture) translate for an American audience, though?

After three seasons on CBS, Love Island‘s American version moves to Peacock for this year’s edition, which promises “naughtier games and sexier challenges.” It premieres Tuesday, July 19 with six episodes airing each week.

Alright, Islanders, hit the comments and tell us: Does the addition of Iain Stirling make you more likely to watch the American version?