Love Island Is Moving From CBS to Peacock for 'Hotter Than Ever' Action

CBS has been Peacockblocked.

The Stateside edition of ITV’s Love Island “dating” series, which for the past three summers has filled roughly 11teen primetime hours for CBS, is moving to the Peacock streaming service following what was described as a “highly competitive” bidding situation.

“This really is an unprecedented deal for an unscripted brand,” ITV America CEO David George said in a statement.

All told, Peacock has greenlit two new seasons totaling more than 80 episodes, to film in California and premiere this summer with “multiple episodes debuting weekly in real time.”

The Peacock edition of the series promises to be “hotter than ever as the Islanders couple up in a sexy new villa and compete in naughtier games and steamier challenges,” the press release practically purrs.

“As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman Susan Rovner said in a statement.

Added Jenny Groom, EVP of unscripted entertainment content, “Love Island is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists. The series took pop culture by storm after the UK format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer.”

Love Island‘s third season on CBS last summer filled 29 total hours of primetime, and averaged a very steady 1.7 million total viewers and 0.4 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers).

The cast, streaming schedule and location details for the first season on Peacock will be announced at a later date.