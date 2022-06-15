Gina Rodriguez to Star in Lost-esque Missing Airplane Thriller at Amazon

A TV version of the mystery thriller podcast Last Known Position is taking flight at Prime Video, with Gina Rodriguez firmly entrenched in the cockpit.

Per Deadline, the Jane the Virgin vet is set to headline and exec-produce the series, which is based on the aforementioned Lost-esque podcast (which also starred Rodriguez).

Last Known Position follows a group of experts — including submersible pilot Mikaela Soto (Rodriguez) — as they seek to recover a flight that suddenly vanished over the Pacific Ocean. The crew sets off on what looks like an mission funded by a grieving billionaire to recover the flight that his wife and daughter were on. But Soto and Co. soon discover that there’s more to the expedition than they were let on when they start to find themselves in increasingly perilous situations that point to a saboteur among the group, and a looming threat in the deep waters.

Luke Passmore, who created the Last Known Position podcast, will adapt and EP the Prime Video adaptation.

The cast of the podcast version also included James Purefoy, Manny Jacinto, Olivia Cheng, Ashley Bell, JR Bourne, Travis Joe Dixon, Matthew Henerson, Jessica Oyelowo, Venk Potula and Giovanna Quinto. It’s not known which members of the ensemble will follow Rodriguez to the live-action iteration.

Rodriguez will presumably juggle Last Known Position with her forthcoming ABC comedy Not Dead Yet.