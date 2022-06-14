Squid Game Reality Competition Lands Series Order at Netflix

Your dream (or nightmare?) of playing Squid Game for real now has an actual chance of coming true.

On Tuesday, Netflix greenlit a reality competition based on its incredibly popular South Korean survival drama. Squid Game: The Challenge will recruit 456 players who will compete for $4.56 million. They’ll play games inspired by the original series as well as some new ones, with the goal of avoiding elimination.

And just in case you were wondering if social norms had completely dissolved while you were otherwise occupied, the streaming video site is making it clear that — unlike the fictional drama — the reality show doesn’t intend to murder its losers. “The stakes are high, but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” the official release reads.

At least the first, 10-episode season of the show will consist of English-speakers from around the world; potential players can apply at SquidGameCasting.com. It will be filmed in the United Kingdom.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang [Dong-Hyuk]’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, in a statement. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.” Your Next Squid Game: 17 Foreign Gems to Binge Including Alice in Borderland, Borgen, Who Killed Sara? and More

The original Squid Game — which is Netflix’s biggest launch to date — recently received a Season 2 renewal.

Will you apply to play the real-life Squid Game? Will you watch? Sound off in the comments!