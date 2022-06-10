The Boys Renewed for Season 4

The battle between The Boys and the supes is far from over: Prime Video has picked up the comic book adaptation for Season 4, TVLine has learned.

The series is currently in the middle of its third season, with a new episode dropping every Friday until the season finale on July 8. The streamer touts that over the first three days of Season 3 (which premiered June 3), the worldwide audience for the show was up 17 percent from Season 2 and 234 percent from Season 1.

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

Added Amazon Studios’ Head of Global Television Vernon Sanders: “From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder — an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season. The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers.”

Last September, the streamer also handed a series order to an untitled spinoff set at a supes university, with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) serving as showrunners. Additionally, the animated anthology The Boys Presents: Diabolical debuted this past March, further expanding the franchise.

