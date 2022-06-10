TVLine Items: Kim Cattrall Joins Glamorous, Days Duo Returns and More

Kim Cattrall has a Glamorous new role at Netflix: The Sex and the City vet has joined the aforementioned CW pilot-turned-Netflix drama, our sister site Variety reports.

The series follows Marco Mejia (played by Miss Benny, Fuller House), “a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall),” per the official synopsis. “It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.” Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Quantico, Smash) serves as writer/exec producer, while Damon Wayans Jr. is among the EPs.

Cattrall currently costars on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father as the grown-up version of Hilary Duff’s character. The actress can also be seen in Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot.

* Matthew Ashford and Cady McClain will soon reprise their Days of Our Lives roles of Jack and Jennifer. Visit our sister site Soaps.com for the (spoilery) reason why.

* Margo Martindale (Justified), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven) and Ben Chaplin (The Nevers) have joined the cast of Mrs. Davis, the Peacock drama series from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof and starring Betty Gilpin and Jake McDorman. The series is only described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.”

* Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who) and Jess Chanliau (Brave New World) have joined the upcoming Netflix political thriller The Diplomat, starring Keri Russell, in recurring roles, per The Hollywood Reporter.

