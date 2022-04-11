TVLine Items: Netflix Gets CW's Glamorous, Casper Series and More

Glamorous, a former CW pilot that failed to get a series pickup for the 2019-20 TV season, has found new life at Netflix.

The streamer has given a 10-episode order to the drama, which follows Marco Mejia (played by Miss Benny, Fuller House), “a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (to be cast),” per the official synopsis. “It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.” Jordon Nardino (Star Trek: Discovery, Quantico, Smash) serves as writer/exec producer, while Damon Wayans Jr. is among the EPs.

Glamorous is not the first CW pilot to later land at Netflix after getting passed over: Insatiable, a dark comedy starring Debby Ryan which ran for two seasons on the streamer, was also previously in contention at The CW.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Peacock is developing a live-action horror/adventure series about Casper the Friendly Ghost, which reimagines the spirit’s origins as “a coming-of-age story that explores what it means to be alive,” our sister site Variety reports. In the project, Casper gets entangled in a mystery involving long-buried secrets after a new family arrives in the small town of Eternal Falls.

* Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to Based on a True Story, a dark comedic thriller, inspired by a bizarre true event, about “a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.” Jason Bateman (Ozark) is among the executive producers.

* The Talk‘s Amanda Kloots will star in and executive-produce Fit for Christmas, a CBS holiday movie that follows a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Montana, who begins a romance with a charming, mysterious businessman — complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.

* Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners will premiere Thursday, April 21 on HBO Max and feature actor D.C. Ervin, social media star Tony Baker, the hosts’s niece/stand-up comic Chaunté Wayans, writer Sydney Castillo and “closer” Esau McGraw. (Watch trailer here.)

* HBO has dropped a full trailer for We Own This City, its new crime drama from The Wire‘s David Simon and George Pelecanos, premiering Monday, April 25 at 9/8c:

* Paramount+ has released a teaser trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3, premiering later this year:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?