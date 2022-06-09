Wednesday Ratings: Flash Audience Rises, NBA Finals Game 3 Dominates

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Wednesday-night coverage of the NBA Finals averaged 8.2 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, up 14 and 24 percent from the prelim numbers for last year’s Game 3. Summer TV Shows We Can't Wait to See

Leading into the game, the Jimmy Kimmel special did 5.5 mil/1.2, while the NBA Countdown drew 4.4 mil/1.1.

Over on The CW, The Flash (600K/0.1, get casting news) delivered its best audience in six episodes, while Kung Fu (460K/0.1) lost a handful of eyeballs.

Fox’s MasterChef (2.1 mil/0.4) dipped, while SYTYCD (1.4 mil/0.3) was steady.

CBS aired primetime editions of Let’s Make a Deal (3.5 mil/0.3) and The Price Is Right (3.5 mil/0.4).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.