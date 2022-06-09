Wednesday Ratings: Flash Audience Rises, NBA Finals Game 3 Dominates

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Wednesday-night coverage of the NBA Finals averaged 8.2 million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating, up 14 and 24 percent from the prelim numbers for last year’s Game 3.
Leading into the game, the Jimmy Kimmel special did 5.5 mil/1.2, while the NBA Countdown drew 4.4 mil/1.1.
Over on The CW, The Flash (600K/0.1, get casting news) delivered its best audience in six episodes, while Kung Fu (460K/0.1) lost a handful of eyeballs.
Fox’s MasterChef (2.1 mil/0.4) dipped, while SYTYCD (1.4 mil/0.3) was steady.
CBS aired primetime editions of Let’s Make a Deal (3.5 mil/0.3) and The Price Is Right (3.5 mil/0.4).
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.