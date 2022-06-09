Call Me Kat Shake-Up: Latest Showrunner Out Ahead of Season 3

Third time’s the charm? 2022-23 TV Preview

Call Me Kat showrunner Alissa Neubauer is departing the Mayim Bialik comedy after a single season, TVLine has confirmed. She’ll be replaced by United States of Al co-creator Maria Ferrari (who previously worked with Bialik on The Big Bang Theory) and fellow Chuck Lorre vet Jim Patterson, who will co-showrun Season 3.

This marks Call Me Kat‘s second showrunner change. Neubauer was previously tapped to succeed original series boss Darlene Hunt, who left the Fox sitcom after its inaugural 13-episode run. (Our sister site Deadline was the first to Neubauer’s exit.)

Call Me Kat in Season 2 averaged just shy of 3 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 29 and 33 percent from its Season 1 numbers. Among the seven comedies Fox aired this TV season, it ranked No. 1 in audience and third in the demo.

The multi-cam, which first premiered in January 2021, is a loose remake of the beloved British comedy Miranda that counts original series star Miranda Hart among its executive producers (along with Bialik’s former TV hubby, Jim Parsons). In the wake of her father’s death, Kat decides to ditch her successful career as a math professor and use her life savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Ky., which she runs with the help of her trusty employees, Phil (Leslie Jordan) and Randi (Kyla Pratt). Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant co-star.

In the Season 2 finale, which aired May 5, Kat headed to Paris for some much-needed downtime following her split from Oscar. The episode ended with Kat on a hotel balcony overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Season 3 is set to premiere Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9:30/8:30c, where it will now lead out of sophomore comedy Welcome to Flatch. (For additional Fox premiere dates, click here.)