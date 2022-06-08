Live PD to Be Revived at Reelz, Two Years After A&E Cancellation

Almost exactly two years after Live PD was cancelled at A&E Network, the series has found new life via the cabler Reelz, which has made a multi-year commitment to produce and air new episodes of the show.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Live PD will return on Friday and Saturday nights this summer, now with the tentative new title On Patrol: Live. The show will once again follow police officers on patrol in real time in different U.S. cities, with Dan Abrams back on board as host. According to WSJ, the upcoming episodes will also feature “new innovations,” such as civilian ride-alongs and the addition of law enforcement vet Curtis Wilson — who contributed regularly to A&E’s version of the show — as a full-time commentator.

Live PD initially debuted on A&E Network in 2016 and, not long before its June 2020 cancellation, had been picked up for an additional 160 episodes at the cabler. But on the heels of global protests against police brutality and systemic racism, sparked by George Floyd’s police-caused death in May 2020, A&E and production company Big Fish Entertainment eventually decided to stop production of the series altogether, citing the “critical time in our nation’s history.”

“Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them,” A&E said in a statement at the time. “And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

Similarly, Paramount Network cancelled its long-running unscripted series Cops amid the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020. Fifteen months later, it found a new home at Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service, which acquired the rights to nearly 50 previously unaired episodes of the show.