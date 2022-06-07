Latest Jeopardy! Champ Ryan Long Posts Inspirational Message to Fans After Winning Streak Comes to an End

In Monday’s Jeopardy!, Philadelphia-based ride-share driver Ryan Long’s winning streak concluded after notching 16 consecutive victories and pocketing $299,400 in earnings.

He lost out to Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis.

Long will return for this fall’s Tournament of Champions, where he will face off against fellow Season 38 MVPs Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach.

Following his loss, Long posted a lengthy statement on Twitter in which he thanked “everybody who watched and supported me,” before adding, “Sometimes it seems like society puts you in a box, and you are classified as a certain thing with a certain destiny, even though you may feel differently inside. For the longest time, I didn’t believe that a person could really break out of that box. But I feel like this thing that just happened is proof that you can.

“Trust yourself, hold on to your dreams,” he continued. “Take your shot, and don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do this or that, or you should be doing things a certain way. As my grandmom would’ve said, never let anybody steal your shine.”

Long ranks No. 9 on Jeopardy!‘s Leaderboard of Legends Consecutive Games Won list.