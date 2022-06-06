TVLine Items: Goran Visnjic Joins Vikings, Shadows Teaser and More

Goran Visnjic is taking on a fatherly role on Vikings: Valhalla.

The actor has booked a major arc on the Netflix drama as Erik the Red, the legendary Viking father of Leif Eriksson and Freydis, our sister site Deadline reports. The character, who makes his debut in Season 3, is living in exile in Greenland for crimes he committed in Iceland and Norway. (The series was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 back in March.)

In addition to his series-regular gigs on Timeless and ER, Visnjic most recently appeared on The Boys and This Is Us.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Disney+ has announced that I Am Groot, a collection of five animated shorts starring Baby Groot (again voiced by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Vin Diesel), will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The non-canon tales will explore Groot’s “glory days growing up — and getting into trouble — among the stars.”

* Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, airing Friday, June 24 on CBS.

* FX has released a teaser for What We Do in the Shadows Season 4, premiering Tuesday, July 12:

* The HBO Max comedy Gordita Chronicles will premiere with all 10 episodes on Thursday, June 23. Watch a trailer:

