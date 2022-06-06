Kathryn Hahn to Play Struggling Advice Columnist in Hulu's Cheryl Strayed Adaptation Tiny Beautiful Things

As we await the return of Kathryn Hahn‘s Marvel-ous baddie Agatha Harkness, the actress has been busy lining up her next gig: She’s set to star as the lead in Hulu’s upcoming Tiny Beautiful Things.

Based on Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, the eight-episode half-hour series tells the story of a woman who reluctantly becomes “Dear Sugar,” an anonymous, revered advice columnist whose own life is falling apart. “Told in multiple timelines with astonishing intimacy, nerve and candor, she excavates the beauty, struggle and humor in her own life to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that it’s our stories that will ultimately save us,” reads the official logline.

“It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayed — a writer who has had such a profound impact on my life — and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into series,” Liz Tigelaar, who serves as creator, executive producer and showrunner, said in a statement. “Just like Dear Sugar, the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does, and this show is no different. And I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Kathryn Hahn, whose gift is imbuing the fierce, complicated characters she portrays with humor, honesty and vulnerability.”

Hahn’s recent TV credits include The Shrink Next Door, WandaVision and Live in Front of a Studio Audience, where she portrayed Jo Polniaczek in a stage rendition of The Facts of Life. Her WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness was greenlit by Disney+ in November, with a premiere date to be determined.

In addition to Tigelaar, Hahn, Strayed, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are on board as executive producers. Witherspoon and Dern formerly worked with Strayed on the film adaptation of her memoir Wild, while Witherspoon and Tigelaar formerly collaborated on the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.

Looking forward to seeing Tiny Beautiful Things come to life? Let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below.