House of Harkness, Agatha-Centric WandaVision Spinoff, Ordered at Disney+; Kathryn Hahn to Return

Oh, this is going to be a gas! Every Disney+ Day Reveal

Disney+ confirmed on Friday that it has greenlit Agatha: House of Harkness, a WandaVision spinoff in which Kathryn Hahn will reprise her Agatha Harkness role.

Jac Schaeffer, who served as WandaVision‘s head writer, will fill that role once again for House of Harkness. Additional plot and timetable details — beyond “coming soon” — are not yet available.

Our sister site Variety first reported in October that Marvel Studios was developing an Agatha-centric project. The news was confirmed as part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, along with the announcement of an Echo-focused Hawkeye spinoff and new footage from Marvel’s Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel standalone series.

Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, a witch who first rose to power in the 17th century, initially popped up on WandaVision as Agnes, a nosy neighbor of Wanda and Vision’s in Westview. She later revealed her true identity at the end of Episode 7 — by way of the Emmy-winning original song “Agatha All Along” — and fought to absorb Wanda’s magic during the series finale, but Wanda ultimately triumphed and indefinitely trapped Agatha in her Agnes persona.

The role earned Hahn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.