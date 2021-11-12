Hawkeye Spinoff Echo Ordered to Series

Hawkeye is the gift that keeps on giving. Every Disney+ Day Reveal

Ahead of the show’s double-episode premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Disney+ has given a series order for the spinoff Echo, which will star Alaqua Cox as the titular Maya Lopez (who will be introduced during Hawkeye‘s six-episode run).

The announcement came Friday as part of Disney+ Day, which marks the streamer’s second anniversary.

Echo is a deaf Native American martial artist who can perfectly replicate a person’s moves, hence the name. In the comics, she’s a formidable force who mixed it up with the likes of Daredevil, Blade and the Avengers (including Clint Barton aka Hawkeye). She was also the first to go by Ronin, the same alias Barton used as a rogue assassin in Avengers: Endgame.

Variety first reported in March that the spinoff was in early development at Disney+, with Cox set to star and Etan Cohen (Holmes & Watson, Idiocracy) and Emily Cohen attached as writers and executive producers.

Hawkeye, in which Jeremy Renner reprises his Avengers role, follows the adventures of the famed archer and new young protégé Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld). Black Widow’s Florence Pugh is also set to appear as Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye is the latest Marvel show to arrive on Disney+ after WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and the animated anthology What If…?

Upcoming Marvel series headed to the streamer include Ms. Marvel, MoonKnight, She-Hulk, the Nick Fury-centric series Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars (starring Don Cheadle as War Machine), I Am Groot and the untitled Wakanda series.