Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Eyes Wakanda-Set Series for Disney+

Get your travel documents in order because Ryan Coogler is taking you back to Wakanda. The Black Panther director and co-writer, who is currently working on the sequel, is also developing a series version set in the futuristic Black kingdom for Disney+.

The news comes after Coogler’s production company Proximity Media signed an exclusive five-year deal with the Walt Disney Company, which owns Marvel, to produce TV projects for different divisions including the forthcoming Wakanda series set for Disney+.

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company,” Ryan Coogler said in a statment. “Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” added Bob Iger, who serves as Executive Chairman for The Walt Disney Company. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”