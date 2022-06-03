Thursday Ratings: NBA Finals Game 1 Audience Up Sharply From Last Year

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of the NBA Finals Game 1 between the Celtics and Warriors averaged 8.1 million total viewers on Thursday night, up 27 percent from the preliminary numbers for last season’s opening “tip-off.” The TV Season's Big Winners & Losers

Surprise: Hoops thus dominated the first Thursday of broadcast-TV’s off-season.

Over on The CW, Walker (880K/0.1) grew 31 percent in audience versus its last fresh outing, while the terminal Legacies (410K/0.1, read recap) ticked up nine percent.

Fox’s double helping of MasterChef Junior was steady, delivering 2.1 mil/0.3 followed by 1.9 mil/0.3. (How hilarious was Ivy dreading being teamed with microwave aficionado The Miz?)

Over on CBS, a Jubilee-themed special about the Queen drew 3 mil and a 0.2.

