CW Sets Summer Dates for Leonardo With Freddie Highmore, Devils Season 2

The CW on Thursday announced additional summer premiere dates, including the Stateside debuts of Leonardo (co-starring The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore) and Season 2 of Patrick Dempsey’s Devils. Summer TV Shows We Can't Wait to See

The network’s summertime rollout also includes Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows spinoff Wellington Paranormal, second seasons of Killer Camp and Mysteries Decoded, and the Australian dramedy Bump.

As previously reported, the fourth (and final) seasons of cancelled dramas Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark will bow Monday, June 6. Meanwhile, summertime staples Coroner and DC’s Stargirl have been pushed to fall.

See the complete schedule below, then keep scrolling for descriptions of The CW’s latest acquisitions…

MONDAY, JUNE 6

8 pm Roswell, New Mexico final season premiere

9 pm In the Dark final season premiere

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

9 pm Wellington Paranormal Season 3 premiere

9:30 pm Wellington Paranormal Episode 2

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

8 pm Mysteries Decoded Season 2 premiere

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

8 pm Killer Camp Season 2 premiere

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

8 pm Bump series premiere

8:30 pm Bump Episode 2

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

8 pm Leonardo series premiere

9 pm Devils Season 2 premiere

Leonardo, which The CW first acquired in October 2021, is an eight-part drama that “follows da Vinci as he grows into an unparalleled genius [and] renowned polymath whose work overturned the established order,” according to the logline. “His restless curiosity flitted between arts, science and technology, driven by a profound quest for knowledge and determined to unfold the mysteries of the world around him. The series unlocks the enigma of this extraordinary man, through an untold story of mystery and passion.”

The one-hour drama stars Aidan Turner (Poldark) in the title role, along with Highmore as Stefano Giraldi and Matilda de Angelis (The Undoing) as Caterina da Cremona, among others.

Bump, meanwhile, is a half-hour dramedy about Oly (played by Nathalie Morris), a 17-year-old student with an ambitious 10-year plan: “top grades, international relations at a university, work for the UN, save the world.” But Oly’s plan starts to fall apart when she suddenly goes into labor, and she copes the only way she knows how. “If she doesn’t acknowledge the baby, then she doesn’t have to acknowledge how her life has irrevocably changed,” reads the official synopsis.

Which of The CW’s summer series will you be sampling in the coming months?