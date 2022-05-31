Stranger Things' Brett Gelman to Star in Showtime Comedy Series Entitled

This could complicate Brett Gelman’s involvement in Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season. Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1 Recap: Biggest Moments From Episodes 1-7

The Fleabag actor — who appears as a series regular in the Netflix phenom’s current fourth season — is set to star in Entitled, a new eight-episode Showtime comedy series that begins production later this summer in England.

Entitled follows Gelman’s Gabe, an American widower who must get to know his British wife’s estranged family In their crumbling gothic mansion in the English countryside as they compete for his affections — and his newly inherited fortune.

British writer-producer Matt Morgan (Mister Winner, The Mimic) created the series and serves as an EP. Entitled‘s’ EPs also include Gelman’s former Fleabag colleagues Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond, as well as Gelman himself.

Gelman was introduced in Season 2 of Stranger Things as Murray Bauman, a former investigative journalist hired by Barb’s parents to investigate her disappearance. Once he got mixed up with Hopper, Joyce and the gang, there was no unmixing him. The actor recurred in Seasons 2 and 3 before being upgraded to a series regular in Season 4.

Gelman’s TV credits also include Mr. Mercedes, Camping, Another Period, Love, Married, Twin Peaks and Mad Men.