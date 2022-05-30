The Flash EP Would Love to Rescue the Imprisoned, Cancelled Legends, But....

Fact: Sara, Ava et al. were in the custody of the Time Police when what would be Legends of Tomorrow‘s final season came to a close.

Fact: The Flash is the last remaining Arrowverse series whose characters regularly interacted with the Legends.

Proposition: What if The Flash next season had a “crossover” of sorts in which Barry & Co. get wind of their friends being jailed, and stage a superheroic prison break?

Out of the 19 dramas The CW aired this TV season, Legends ranked No. 9 in audience and trailed only All American, The Flash and Superman & Lois in the demo. The Arrowverse series wrapped Season 7 with a finale that introduced the DC Comics character Booster Gold (played by Scrubs vet Donald Faison), who told the Legends that they were being arrested for time crimes. “It’s going to have a huge impact on a potential Season 8 in that they’re going to be in jail,” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu previously told TVLine.

Elsewhere in the episode, Sara learned that she was pregnant with Ava’s baby, which means that Legends fans would surely love at least some sense of closure.

And so would TVLine. So during a recent chat with Flash showrunner Eric Wallace, I outright pitched that the speedster series do as proposed above and go rescue the Legends! (And hey, maybe even bring some incarnation of Prison Breakers/Arrowverse alumni Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell along for the ride.)

Wallace got a kick out of the idea. The thing is, The Flash itself (based on quotes from multiple actors) had been on track for its current season to be a farewell run, until the stars aligned in January for a renewal. Meaning, Season 9 could instead mark The Flash‘s own swan song, and as such every minute will be precious.

“I don’t even know what my order is” as far as the number of Season 9 episodes, Wallace told TVLine earlier this month. “Going to save the Legends…. As much as I’d love to do that, that’s not something that is very easy to do in a season when I may have to wrap up my own story. I want to be honest, and not get anybody’s hopes up!”