Fear TWD: Alycia Debnam-Carey Confirms the End of Her 'Extraordinary and Life-Changing Journey'

The following post contains spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead‘s May 29 installment.

Sunday's episode of Fear the Walking Dead was indeed the last for Alycia Debnam-Carey, who has confirmed her exit from the series after seven seasons.

“To my dearest @feartwd family, tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life changing journey of playing Alicia Clark,” Debnam-Carey wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday night. “I will never be able to fully express the kind of journey I have had working on @feartwd for so long. It has gifted me so much.”

The actress’ character, Alicia — who she’s played since Fear the Walking Dead debuted in 2015 — appeared to die during the May 29 installment (read recap), an Alicia-centric hour that found her interacting with a hallucination of her younger self. And though Fear has brought back deceased characters before — hello, Kim Dickens’ Madison! — Debnam-Carey’s farewell message seems to be quite final.

“I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person,” she continued. “As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself. I have been so lucky to be a part of something so awesome for so long but I hope you can understand and respect my choice to further expand and grow. I wouldn’t be here without you all and I am so grateful… I think we found a fitting way to conclude Alicia’s story. It is beautiful, hopeful and elusive.”

After thanking the zombie drama’s cast and crew, Debnam-Carey concluded, “It is bittersweet, but it is time. Thank you for everything. My love to you all.”

Fear the Walking Dead‘s current seventh season ends on Sunday, June 5 at 9/8c; it was previously renewed for Season 8.

