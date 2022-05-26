The Mandalorian Season 3 Set for February 2023 Premiere

The adventures of the Mandalorian and Grogu will resume in February 2023, when Disney+ releases Season 3 of its flagship live-action Star Wars series.

The premiere timetable was announced on Thursday afternoon as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022’s Lucasfilm Studio Showcase.

This news comes ahead of the Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s highly anticipated Disney+ premiere, this Friday, May 27 (to be followed by weekly Wednesday releases). A premiere date for the Rogue One prequel Andor was also announced, and a teaser trailer released.

The Mandalorian‘s freshman run spanned November/December of 2019, followed by a sophomore season that unspooled a year later. That Season 2 finale famously featured the CGI-assisted return of Star Wars vet Mark Hamill, as a post-ROTJ Luke Skywalker, who came looking for Grogu to properly train the Force-sensitive rugrat.

Mando (played by Pedro Pascal), Grogu, Luke and Ahsoka Tano (spinoff-bound Rosario Dawson) also figured into episodes of this year’s The Book of Boba Fett, in which Grogu made the difficult decision to forego formal Jedi training, bid Luke adieu, and return to Mando’s side.

Star Wars Celebration 2022 is being held May 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, just as the latest live-action Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is about to make its Disney+ debut (on Friday). Other panels to be held during the fan weekend include Light & Magic (previewing the Disney+ docuseries debuting July 27), an Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Celebration and Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni.