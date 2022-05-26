Andor: Disney+'s Rogue One Prequel Series Gets Premiere Date, First Teaser

We spy a premiere date and a first teaser for Andor, Disney+’s fourth live-action Star Wars series.

The spy thriller/Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series, in which Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, will debut Wednesday, Aug. 31 (with its first two episodes), it was announced today as part of the Star Wars Celebration 2022’s Lucasfilm Studio Showcase.

A new teaser full of fresh footage was also released, shown above.

This news comes ahead of the Ewan McGregor-led Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s highly anticipated Disney+ premiere, this Friday, May 27 (to be followed by weekly Wednesday releases).

Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on the title character’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. “It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue,” says the official synopsis, “where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

Set as it is well ahead of the events of Rogue One, “You’re not going to recognize Cassian Andor in the beginning,” Luna said at Star Wars Celebration. “I cannot wait for you to meet him!”

Andor started production back in November 2020 and at one point was earmarked for a 2021 release, until COVID-related days pushed back the timetable. At Star Wars Celebration, Tony Gilroy, who created the series (and co-wrote the screenplay for Rogue One), shared, “We’ve already shot 12 episodes!”

In addition to Luna, the cast includes Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Adria Arjona (Emerald City), Fiona Shaw, (Killing Eve), Kyle Soller (Poldark) and Denise Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven), while Genevieve O’Reilly will reprise her Rogue One role as Mon Mothma, the former Republic senator who eventually helped found the Rebel Alliance. (Similarly, Alan Tudyk had been speculated to show up as the droid K-2S0, but he has tempered expectations, for now.)

Star Wars Celebration 2022 is being held May 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, just as the latest live-action Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is about to make its Disney+ debut (on Friday). Other panels to be held during the fan weekend include Light & Magic (previewing the Disney+ docuseries debuting July 27), an Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Celebration and Mando+: A Conversation with Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni.