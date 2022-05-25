Tuesday Finale Ratings: This Is Us Wraps Run With 18-Month Highs

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s This Is Us concluded its six-season run on Tuesday night with 6 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, marking its best numbers since November 2020 (Season 5’s fall finale). TVLine readers gave the venerable series’ grand finale an average grade of “B”; get answers to burning questions. This Is Us' 15 Most Tearjerking Scenes Ever

Opening NBC’s night, Young Rock‘s season-ending double pump did 2.3 mil/0.4 x 2. Leading out of TIU, New Amsterdam‘s penultimate season finale (3.5 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “C”) delivered its best audience since Oct. 26.

Over on CBS: Leading out of a swapped-in-at-last-minute FBI rerun (5.9 mil/0.4), the International (5.1 mil/0.4) and Most Wanted (4.6 mil/0.4) finales each dipped to series lows.

ABC’s Holey Moley (2.8 mil/0.5) ticked up, while The Chase (2 mil/0.3) and Who Do You Believe? (1.4 mil/0.2) were steady.

Fox’s two-hour Name That Tune finale averaged 1.7 mil and a 0.3.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.