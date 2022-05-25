Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Hits Back at Fans 'Demanding' a 'School Shooting Episode'

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is sick to her stomach — not only over America’s “love affair” with guns, but the apparent demand for her hit ABC comedy to address the gun violence epidemic in Season 2.

On Tuesday, 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (The 18-year-old suspect was also killed.) The tragedy marked the deadliest American school shooting since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary nearly a decade ago.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” Brunson shared on Twitter Wednesday. “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are y’all ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.’

“Please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less,” she pleaded. “I’m begging you…. I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. We’re not okay. This country is rotting our brains. I’m sad about it.”

Brunson first weighed in on the Robb Elementary massacre late Tuesday. “Sick to my stomach tonight over the love affair America has with guns,” she tweeted. “I read about gun violence often. My city and family have been affected by it. Gun violence is a constant, day after day problem. Mass shootings are only part of it. Stop saying nothing can be done. If you vote, demand more from the people you elected to change laws.”

Earlier that night, President Biden addressed the shooting in a primetime address. “We as a nation have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby,” he exclaimed. “When in God’s name do we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done? I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”