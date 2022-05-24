President Biden to Address Nation After Texas School Shooting — Livestream

President Joe Biden is set to address the nation following another senseless act of gun violence.

Earlier on Tuesday, at least 18 children and one teacher were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (The 18-year-old suspect was also killed.) Several others were shot during the incident, including two police officers, and are being treated at local hospitals.

According to Associated Press, Tuesday’s shooting represented the deadliest at a U.S. grade school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012.

Biden is expected to speak at approximately 8:15 pm ET. His speech comes just one week after he responded to another act of domestic terrorism carried out at a Buffalo, N.Y. supermarket on May 14, where 10 were killed in a racially motivated shooting.

Prior to Tuesday’s address, Biden ordered flags at the White House and other government buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the Robb Elementary victims.

As previously reported, CBS has pulled Tuesday’s FBI finale — an episode focused on a fictional school shooting — and replaced it with a rerun. As of press time, the Big 4 are set to move forward with regularly scheduled episodes of Holey Moley, The Chase and Who Do You Believe? (on ABC); the season finales of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted (on CBS); the season finale of Name That Tune (on Fox); the season finales of Young Rock and New Amsterdam and the series finale of This Is Us (on NBC).