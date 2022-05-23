Ratings: NCIS: LA and S.W.A.T. Slip With Late Starts; Idol Gets No Finale Bounce

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS is reporting that NCIS: Los Angeles — which started nearly an hour late due to golf overrun — ended Season 13 with just shy of 4 million total viewers, which marks a series low; TVLine readers gave the crowd-pleasing closer an average grade of “A.” Idol Finale Recap: Did the Right Singer Win?

S.W.A.T. (3.2 mil) similarly slipped with the first half hour of its own delayed finale, which marked the farewell for an original cast member.

ABC’s American Idol closed out Season 20 with 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, merely holding steady week-to-week but topping Sunday in both measures; read recap. Leading into that, AFV (4.9 mil/0.5) slipped opposite CBS’ well-watched golf overrun.

The CW’s Riverdale (250K/0.0) added some eyeballs.

Over on Fox, Family Guy‘s finale put up the best numbers (1.1 mil/0.4), followed by Bob’s Burgers (930K/0.3), The Simpsons (860K/0.3), The Great North (680K/0.2) and Duncanville (590K/0.2).

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.