The Winchesters, Walker: Independence: Watch Trailers for CW Prequel Series

The Winchesters and the Walkers are both headed to The CW this fall, and TVLine has your first look at the upcoming prequel series in newly released trailers.

Up first, the Supernatural offshoot The Winchesters (which will be airing Tuesdays at 8/7c) centers around Dean and Sam’s parents, John (played by The In Between‘s Drake Rodger) and Mary Winchester (American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly), and is described as “the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.” It will be told from the perspective of their eldest son, Dean, with exec producer/Supernatural co-lead Jensen Ackles narrating.

In the series, “John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past,” per the official synopsis. “In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Station 19‘s Nida Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (House of Payne‘s Demetria McKinney) takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John’s mother Millie (Legacies‘ Bianca Kajlich) to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families’ legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

Walker: Independence (airing Thursdays at 9/8c), meanwhile, is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker (Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), “an affluent and tough-minded Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. After crossing paths with Calian (911: Lone Star‘s Justin Johnson Cortez), a curious Apache tracker, Abby arrives in the town of Independence, Texas, where she encounters diverse and eclectic residents running from their pasts, chasing their dreams, and keeping their own secrets, including Kate Carver (How to Get Away With Murder‘s Katie Findlay), an idiosyncratic burlesque dancer with perhaps too keen an interest in Abby’s origins, and Kai (Wu Assassins‘ Lawrence Kao), a soulful Chinese immigrant who runs a restaurant/laundry and offers Abby friendship without agenda.

“Abby also literally runs into Hoyt Rawlins (Walker‘s Matt Barr), a slippery rogue, thief and con artist with a dented heart of gold who quickly eyes Abby as a mark — until she turns the tables on him. In seeking justice for her husband, Abby encounters Independence’s noble deputy sheriff, Augustus (Philemon Chambers), and his new boss, Sheriff Tom Davidson (Another Life‘s Greg Hovanessian), who she has reason to believe is a very bad man indeed. Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer, and vow to save Independence – a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.”