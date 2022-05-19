OWN's Delilah Cancelled After 1 Season

OWN is moving on from Delilah.

The legal drama, which premiered in March 2021, has quietly been cancelled by the cable network, our sister site Deadline reports.

Created and executive-produced by Greenleaf‘s Craig Wright, Delilah starred Maahra Hill (How to Get Away With Murder) as a dedicated lawyer who won cases despite juggling motherhood and other familial flareups in her life. In addition to her two children, the divorced mother raised her nephew, helped her disabled military veteran brother, and fought for the less fortunate against large institutions.

In what is now the Delilah series finale, the police were searching for the attorney’s trusted private investigator, Mace, after a woman named Frieda Nichols went missing.

As for Hill, she has moved on with a role in the pilot for the NBC drama The Irrational, which stars Law & Order vet Jesse L. Martin and is based on the nonfiction book Predictably Irrational, by author Dan Ariely.

The Irrational focuses on Martin’s character, Alec Baker, a behavioral psychologist with a unique insight into people’s comportments. Baker, in turn, uses his wherewithal to help solve high-stakes cases involving corporations, law enforcement and the like. Hill is slated to star as Marisa, a passionate and astute FBI agent, who works with Baker.

Are you sad to hear Delilah is no more? Or had you forgotten about it? Drop your thoughts in the comments.