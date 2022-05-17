Tyler Perry's Sistas: Is 'Zatima' Facing Jail Time in Season 4B Teaser? — Watch

Things are going to get a lot worse for “Zatima” before they get better on Tyler Perry’s Sistas — if a new Season 4B teaser is any indication.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the teaser, which can be seen above, and fans might be worried after seeing Fatima get arrested at work and Zac physically attack Hayden. By the end of the teaser, Zac and Fatima, aka “Zatima,” are shown sitting in what looks like an interrogation room with Andi and an unknown man. Soon after, the man says one or both of the lovebirds could be facing a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

The preview is especially troubling for Sistas fans because the storyline involving the back child support allegations waged against Zac by a mystery woman named Heather is still unresolved. As you might recall, Heather is the one who said Zac fathered her child and owes her $40,000, which is why he was arrested the first time.

Making matters more complicated, Karen is also pretending that Zac is the father of her unborn child — though the teaser suggests that honor belongs to Aaron. That said, the Zatima spinoff is on the horizon, so we all know the couple will get out of trouble. We just don’t know how as of yet.

Elsewhere in the teaser for Season 4B — which premieres Wednesday, June 1 — Gary spies on Andi through a telescope while she makes out with her new boo Robin (that’s why she shouldn’t have taken the penthouse), and the girls walk in on Karen and Aaron getting intimate.

Are you excited or nervous about what happens next for “Zatima” on Sistas? Check out the teaser above, and drop your thoughts in the comments.