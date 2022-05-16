Roswell, New Mexico's Final Season Trailer Reveals New Alien Threats — Will Max and Liz Get a Happy Ending?

“How do we just drive off into the sunset when I feel like the next thing is around the corner?”

That’s the big question facing Liz and Max in the fourth (and final) season of The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, premiering Monday, June 6 (8/7c).

Actually, as you’ll see in the just-released trailer, it’s one of the big questions.

As previously reported, the residents of Roswell will face a number of new threats this season: Andrew Lees (The Originals) and Zoe Cipres (grown-ish) are recurring as a bank-robbing duo named — wait for it — Bonnie and Clyde. In their misguided attempts at stealing back what they believe is rightfully theirs, the thieves believe they may find an ally in Michael. In less-dangerous news, Rekha Sharma (Battlestar Galactica) will also recur as Shivani, a decorated tech entrepreneur.

And as revealed in the final moments of Season 3, Shiri Appleby — who played Liz on The WB’s Roswell, and has directed several episodes of The CW’s version — will recur as a mysterious character named Allie.

Despite being unceremoniously canceled, Roswell will not leave fans hanging. “Mark Pedowitz [and] his team at The CW had the class [and] grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them,” executive producer Julie Plec tweeted of Roswell and Legacies. “Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales.”

Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason as Liz Ortecho, Nathan Dean as Max Evans, Lily Cowles as Isobel Evans-Bracken, Michael Vlamis as Michael Guerin, Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes, Heather Hemmens as Maria DeLuca, Michael Trevino as Kyle Valenti and Amber Midthunder as Rosa Ortecho.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Roswell, New Mexico‘s return, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final season.