TVLine Items: Doctor Who's New Rose, Black Mirror Season 6 and More

Is Doctor Who bringing back an iconic companion?

Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) will play a character named Rose in scenes that will air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary celebration, the BBC announced on Monday. Billie Piper previously portrayed the Doctor’s companion Rose Tyler opposite Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant.

Said showrunner Russell T Davies in a statement: “Life on Doctor Who gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the Doctor Who set. We all fell in love with her in Heartstopper, one of those shows which changes the world — and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

Added Finney: “If anyone would have told 8-year-old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them. This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready.”

Finney joins returning stars David Tennant (aka the tenth Doctor) and Catherine Tate (Donna), who “reunite for the battle of a lifetime,” Davies teased.

As previously reported, Sex Education‘s Ncuti Gatwa will be stepping in as the series’ fourteenth Doctor starting with Season 14. His tenure will begin in 2023, after Jodie Whittaker concludes her reign following one more special airing later this year.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* A sixth season of Black Mirror is in the works at Netflix, our sister site Variety reports.

* The Daria spinoff series Jodie will now be an animated film, featuring the voices of Tracee Ellis Ross (in the title role), Pamela Adlon, William Jackson Harper, Zosia Mamet, Dermot Mulroney, Kal Penn and Heléne Yorke, among others.

* Season 3 of Hulu’s Solar Opposites will do an 11-episode binge drop on Wednesday, July 13.

* NatGeo has greenlit six new series: Dance the World With Derek Hough, which takes viewers on a global, cultural journey of popular dance styles; Restaurants at the End of the World, hosted by chef Kristen Kish; an untitled series led by travel blogger Jeff Jenkins; Farming Is Life, with urban gardener Indy Srinath; Extraordinary Birder, hosted by Christian Cooper; and Science Fair: The Series, from the producers of the Emmy-winning documentary.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?