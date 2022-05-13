FX Sets Summer Premiere Dates for What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs on Hulu and More

FX is making sure you spend your summer indoors, unveiling premiere dates for eight new and returning shows on Friday.

The vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows will return for Season 4 on Tuesday, July 12 at 10/9c with a two-episode premiere. After the season finale saw the Staten Island vamps going their separate ways (and energy vampire Colin dying and being reborn as a baby), Season 4 finds them returning to their mansion, which is now “on the verge of total structural collapse,” per the official synopsis. Plus, Nandor finds love (!), Nadja opens a vampire nightclub and “Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire.”

Plus, the acclaimed comedy Reservation Dogs, about a quartet of criminally inclined Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma, returns for its sophomore season on Hulu on Wednesday, Aug. 3, also debuting with two episodes. After Elora ditched Bear in the season finale for rival gang leader Jackie, Season 2 picks up with Bear seeking a male role model, Willie Jack concerned about the side effects of the curse she put on Jackie and Cheese reuniting with “his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother.”

Also on tap this summer on FX/FXX/Hulu:

* The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges as a former CIA operative living off the grid and John Lithgow as the FBI official tasked with tracking him down, premieres Thursday, June 16 at 10 pm on FX with the first two episodes.

* The Bear, a comedy starring Shameless alum Jeremy Allen White as a fine-dining chef who returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop, premieres Thursday, June 23 on Hulu with all eight episodes.

* A second installment of the anthology American Horror Stories will premiere Thursday, July 21 on Hulu.

* Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they become owners of a Welsh soccer team, premieres Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10 pm on FX with the first two episodes.

* Little Demon, an animated comedy starring Aubrey Plaza as a mom whose teen daughter is literally the spawn of Satan, premieres Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10 pm on FXX with the first two episodes.

* The Patient, starring Steve Carell as a therapist who finds himself treating a serial killer (Domhnall Gleeson), premieres Tuesday, Aug. 30 on Hulu with the first three episodes.

