TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Well, that was brutal.

A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). Cancellation Jitters: 24 Shows on the Bubble From ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, CW

The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty.

CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan).

Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with two series, Our Kind of People and Pivoting.

Miraculously, ABC — which in recent years has had some of the largest cancellation hauls — brought back all five of its remaining scripted bubble shows.

“I haven’t seen a bloodbath of broadcast TV cancellations like today in a while,” lamented writer-producer Phillip Iscove (Sleepy Hollow, Station 19) on Twitter. “Absolutely brutal. My sympathies to all the writers, cast and crew out there.”

(For a complete recap of what’s been picked up and cancelled, peruse our handy 2022 Renewal Scorecard.)

Which fatal blow hit you hardest? Think long and hard about the options and then cast your ballot. And then head to the comments to explain your choice.