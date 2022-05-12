Supernatural and Walker Prequel Spinoffs, Gotham Knights Get Series Orders as CW Shakes Up Slate

Having spent this Thursday morning veritably clearing its shelves (by way of six cancellations, so far!), The CW has ordered to series the prequel spinoffs for Supernatural and Walker, as well as the DC comics-inspired Gotham Knights. Cancellation Jitters: What's on the Bubble?

Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters promised to deliver “the epic, untold love story” of how Sam and Dean’s parents, John (played by The In Between‘s Drake Rodger) and Mary (American Housewife‘s Meg Donnelly), first met, “and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.”

Robbie Thompson is penning the series and serving as an executive producer alongside Jensen Ackles and his wife/producing partner Danneel Ackles, and pilot director Glen Winter.

Walker: Independence is an origin story set in the late 1800s that follows Abby Walker (Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Blood & Treasure‘s Matt Barr), a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. There, the newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke co-wrote the pilot, and serve as EPs alongside Walker star Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore, Laura Terry and director Larry Teng.

Lastly of the three series orders, there’s Gotham Knights. “In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son (played by Oscar Morgan) forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader,” reads the logline. “And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the [see series title].”

While set in Gotham City, Gotham Knights is not a spinoff of the recently cancelled Batwoman. Also, it is based on Gotham Knights characters from the DC comics, not the upcoming release from Warner Bros. Games.

Gotham Knights was written by exec producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, along with co-EP Natalie Abrams (Batwoman). Other EPs on the series include pilot director Danny Cannon, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden.