Upload Renewed for Season 3

Prime Video is hitting Upload on more episodes of the satirical sci-comedy, renewing the series for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

“Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video,” Amazon Studios’ head of global television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg [Daniels’] distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

The show, from creator Greg Daniels (The Office), is set in a technologically advanced future where humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. The Flash vet Robbie Amell stars as computer programmer Nathan, who dies unexpectedly and finds himself in one of these digital afterlives at the expensive Lakeview, where he falls for his customer service “angel” Nora (Chicago Fire‘s Andy Allo). The cast also includes Kevin Bigley (Sirens), Allegra Edwards (Briarpatch), Zainab Johnson (American Koko), Owen Daniels (Space Force), Andrea Rosen (Episodes) and Josh Banday.

“I’m thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds,” Daniels said in a statement.

Season 2 premiered March 11 (after a 22-month hiatus) and wrapped up with Nathan experiencing a worrisome nosebleed after he “downloaded” to break into Freeyond. (At least he and Nora finally got to act on their feelings for each other before that ominous cliffhanger?) Meanwhile, his ex-girlfriend Ingrid acquired a lock of Nathan’s hair from an old hairbrush, and Aleesha’s temp began restoring Nathan from backup after noticing that he was MIA from Lakeview.

“I’m a little worried about how many Nathans there may be next season,” Amell told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A, “because you’ve got them rebooting from a saved file, you’ve got the real world one, and then I don’t know what Ingrid’s doing with Nathan’s DNA. I don’t know if it’s for a kid or for another Nathan. I might be working triple duty next season.” (Get more scoop on the Season 2 finale twists here.)

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the news. Hit the comments with your reactions!