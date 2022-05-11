Physical Season 2 Trailer: Rose Byrne, Murray Bartlett Make a Dynamic Duo

Rose Byrne and Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) appear poised to join forces when Physical returns with its second season on Friday, June 3. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The Apple TV+ comedy’s 10-episode sophomore season finds Byrne’s Sheila Rubin — having successfully launched her first fitness video — potentially teaming up with Bartlett’s newly-introduced Vincent “Vinnie” Green, a charismatic fitness instructor, weight-loss guru and “pioneer of the late-night infomercial.”

Meanwhile, Sheila finds herself torn between loyalty to her husband Danny (played by Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to local real estate mogul John Breem (Paul Sparks).

Also back for Season 2 are Dierdre Friel (as Greta) and Della Saba and Lou Taylor Pucci (as Bunny and Tyler).

The series’ freshman run spanned the same summertime time frame in 2021; TVLine readers gave it an average grade of “A-.”