TV Ratings: Homecoming Audience Slips as Renewal Decision Looms

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW's All American this Monday drew 450,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week.

Its yet-to-be-renewed spinoff, All American: Homecoming, however slipped to its second smallest audience to date (310K) while steady with a 0.1. rating.

Fox’s 9-1-1 (5.1 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady and topped Monday in the demo; Lone Star (4.7 mil/0.6) ticked up.

CBS’ The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.5) dipped yet delivered Monday’s largest audience, with the NCISes in rerun mode. Bobishola (5 mil/0.4) was also down a tick.

ABC’s The Good Doctor, leading out of a Moana airing (2 mil/0.3), hit series lows of 3 mil/0.3; read recap.

NBC’s American Song Contest (2 mil/0.3, read recap) rose to a best-since-premiere audience with its finale; a special airing of New Amsterdam followed with series lows (2.4 mil/0.2).

