Inside Hulu's Daily Candy Drops and How — Like the True Crime Itself — It's Built Around a Friday-the-13th Climax

Another day brings another serving of Candy, as Hulu’s true crime series (about Candy Montgomery’s deadly 1980 encounter with neighbor Betty Gore) releases a daily episode this Monday through Friday.

The daily release plan is not entirely unprecedented, but it is very unusual — even in this day and age where streamers are experimenting with any and all scheduling ideas. Beyond the staid “binge” drops of entire seasons, you have “the first three and then weekly” (a la Hulu’s The Girl From Plainville), “4+2+2+2” (as Prime Video’s Bosch: Legacy is in the midst of doing), and other permutations.

Candy kicked off Monday with the episode “Friday the 13th” (read our recap), followed on Tuesday by “Happy Wife Happy Life,” and then the upcoming “Overkill,” “Covergirl” and (eep) “The Fight.” And while the premiere may have seemed to set an understandably dark tone (given the grisly true crime at hand), subsequent episodes will go to different places,

“Each episode has a discreet vibe,” series creator Nick Antosca said in a recent chat with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “It’s like ‘A day in the life.’ Here’s the affair, and here’s the investigation…. Here’s the trial. We felt there were five acts to the story.”

The extremely atypical, daily rollout schedule for those five acts appears to be the result of 1) Hulu wanting to take a stab (hmm, too soon?) at something different, and 2) a bit of calendar synchrony.

“I think our friends at Hulu came up with [the schedule because] they’d never done it before,” executive producer Michael Uppendahl told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “This is five episodes” and there are five days in the work week, “which is really handy,” he noted.

That rollout plan thus lands the finale on Friday the 13th, which is fitting given the day in June 1980 that Montgomery killed Gore. (Real-life spoiler alert: A jury ultimately found Montgomery not guilty, after her defense team successfully argued that she did not mean to kill her neighbor but had acted in self defense.)

“We all circled Friday the 13th in May because the opening episode takes place, and [Gore’s death] took place, on a Friday the 13th, of June,” Uppendahl shared. “And we all thought, ‘Well, let’s work that in.’”

In fact, Uppendahl said, the initial inkling was to release all five episodes on Friday, May 13, before Hulu suggested the daily plan.

Are you watching Hulu’s Candy daily, or saving the five episodes for a weekend binge?