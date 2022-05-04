Sweet Magnolias Renewed for Season 3

Netflix is putting down roots in Serenity, renewing Sweet Magnolias for a third season, TVLine has confirmed.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ popular book series, Sweet Magnolias tells the story of three childhood best friends — lawyer Helen, chef Dana Sue and full-time divorcée Maddie — who team up to fulfill their lifelong dream of opening a spa in their hometown of Serenity, S.C.

The show’s 10-episode second season dropped in February, shaking up the lives of everyone in Serenity. (Spoilers ahead!) After much deliberation, Dana Sue invited Ronnie back into her heart and home; Helen suffered a miscarriage, grew closer to Erik, then was blindsided by a proposal from Ryan; and Maddie discovered violent skeletons in Cal’s closet, followed by the biggest revelation of all — that Bill is Isaac’s father.

Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons and Chris Klein as (ugh…) Bill Townsend.

Variety was the first report on Sweet Magnolias‘ renewal. Our Streaming TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Sweet Magnolias‘ fate. Your thoughts on Netflix’s feel-good drama? Drop ’em in a comment below.