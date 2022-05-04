TV Ratings: The Chase, Holey Moley Return Steady; Mr. Mayor Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s This Is Us slipped to a demo low yet still led Tuesday in that measure, while an FBI rerun copped the night’s biggest audience. TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Forecast!

Opening NBC’s night, “bubble” comedies Young Rock (1.2 mil/0.3, read recap) and Mr. Mayor (1.6 mil/0.2) both dipped, with the latter hitting series lows. This Is Us (4.4 mil/0.6, read recap) slipped two tenths to an all-time demo low, while New Amsterdam (3.4 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC’s Holey Moley (2.7 mil/0.4) returned on par with its previous averages, while The Chase (2.3 mil/0.3) matched its January/February run. Who Do You Believe? debuted to 1.8 mil/0.2.

Fox’s The Resident (3.1 mil/0.4) and Name That Tune (1.5 mil/0.3) were steady.

The CW’s SuperLois (730K/0.2, read recap) and Naomi (470K/0.1) were both down a few eyeballs.

CBS’ FBI rerun drew Tuesday’s biggest crowd: 4.7 mil.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.