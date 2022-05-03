×

Ratings: The Endgame Hits Audience Low With Finale; 9-1-1, NCIS Top Night

Endgame Finale
Courtesy of NBC

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC bubble drama The Endgame ended its freshman run on Monday night with 1.4 million total viewers (a season low) and a fifth straight 0.2 demo rating.

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-,” while the season scored an “A.”

Opening NBC’s night, American Song Contest (1.6 mil/0.3) was up a bit in audience while flat in the demo.

Elsewhere:

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.9 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady and led Monday in the demo; Lone Star (4.2 mil/0.5) dipped.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.4 mil/0.6) and NCIS: Hawaii (5.1 mil/0.4) were steady, while Bobishola (5.3 mil/0.5) and NCIS (7 mil/0.5) ticked up.

ABC | American Idol (5.7 mil/0.6) dipped a bit with a clip show; The Good Doctor (3.6 mil/0.4, read recap) was steady.

THE CW | All American (480K/0.1) and yet-to-be-renewed Homecoming (330K/0.1) both lost some viewers.

