Ratings: The Endgame Hits Audience Low With Finale; 9-1-1, NCIS Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC bubble drama The Endgame ended its freshman run on Monday night with 1.4 million total viewers (a season low) and a fifth straight 0.2 demo rating. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-,” while the season scored an “A.”

Opening NBC’s night, American Song Contest (1.6 mil/0.3) was up a bit in audience while flat in the demo.

Elsewhere:

FOX | 9-1-1 (4.9 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady and led Monday in the demo; Lone Star (4.2 mil/0.5) dipped.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.4 mil/0.6) and NCIS: Hawaii (5.1 mil/0.4) were steady, while Bobishola (5.3 mil/0.5) and NCIS (7 mil/0.5) ticked up.

ABC | American Idol (5.7 mil/0.6) dipped a bit with a clip show; The Good Doctor (3.6 mil/0.4, read recap) was steady.

THE CW | All American (480K/0.1) and yet-to-be-renewed Homecoming (330K/0.1) both lost some viewers.

