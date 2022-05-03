This Is Us Wraps Production on Series Finale: 'The Best Job I've Ever Had'

The Pearsons won’t officially say goodbye until late May, but that didn’t stop members of This Is Us‘ cast from bidding the series farewell on Tuesday, the final day of filming.

Mandy Moore, who stars as Rebecca on the beloved NBC drama, posted a photo of empty folding chairs bearing the This Is Us logo on her Instagram, adding the caption: “Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I’ve ever had. Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears).”

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson got the goodbye party going on Monday, when they each posted a photo from the final Randall-and-Beth moment. “We just wrapped our last scene of the series…,” Watson tweeted. Brown wrote, “The end of many eras…literally!! Su, it has been an absolute joy and pleasure to be your TV husband and grow old together as Pearsons.”

The end of many eras…literally!! Su, it has been an absolute joy and pleasure to be your TV husband and grow old together as Pearsons.❤️✌🏿 @skelechiwatson #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/wGNNHoAMAC — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) May 2, 2022

Last week, Ron Cephas Jones, who plays Randall’s birth father William, shared his own tribute to the show on Instagram, along with a photo of himself with costar Milo Ventimiglia: “Last day shooting on This Is Us for ‘William.’ Last season (6). Milo stopped by to give me some love in [hair/makeup]. So many feelings (that’s for another post Haha!). Stay tuned! Blessed/Humbled/Loved.”

The ensemble drama is scheduled to end its six-season run with a series finale on Tuesday, May 24.