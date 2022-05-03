TVLine Items: Desperate Vets Visit Fantasy Island, Jackass Series and More

A Desperate Housewives couple is taking a trip to Fantasy Island: Teri Hatcher and James Denton are set to reunite in a Season 2 episode of the Fox series, TVLine has learned.

The actors, who previously reunited in 2021 for Hallmark’s A Kiss Before Christmas, will play a pair of empty nesters figuring out how to spend their next chapter.

Fantasy Island returns for its second season on May 31 at 9/8c, with Hatcher and Denton appearing in Episode 3.

* A new Jackass series, from the creators of the original MTV hit, is in the works at Paramount+, our sister site Variety reports.

* Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead) will star in the Hulu drama Saint X, replacing Victoria Pedretti, who has exited over creative differences, per Variety.

* Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom) will star in the Netflix drama A Man in Full, from David E. Kelley and executive producer/director Regina King, Variety reports. Based on Tom Wolfe’s novel, the series follows Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) as he faces sudden bankruptcy and defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

* HBO has renewed the weekly late-night series Game Theory With Bomani Jones for Season 2.

* HBO has released a trailer for George Carlin’s American Dream, a two-part documentary airing over Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 at 8 pm. Both episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning May 20.

