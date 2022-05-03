Daniel Radcliffe Gets 'Weird' in the First Trailer for Roku's The Al Yankovic Story

“I hope you guys are ready for this,” says Daniel Radcliffe in the trailer Roku dropped Tuesday for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. But was there any way we could’ve truly been ready to see the erstwhile Harry Potter cut loose as the five-time Grammy winner whose pop parodies include “Fat” and “Amish Paradise”?

Rhetorical question: There was not. As you’ll see in the above video, Radcliffe is all in as the curly-haired pop-culture icon in the streaming biopic. Per the official logline, Weird, written by its subject and Funny or Die’s Eric Appel will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.” What’s more, the film promises to take audiences on “a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

Back when the movie was announced in January, Yankovic said in a statement that “when my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film,” he added. “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Whether that’s true, we suspect that at very least once you see the movie, dropping this fall, you won’t be able to unsee it. To check out the trailer, press PLAY on the video above.