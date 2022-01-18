'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe Ordered at Roku

Daniel Radcliffe is headed to Amish Paradise. Roku announced Tuesday that the Harry Potter star will play five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic in a newly commissioned streaming biopic. Harry Potter Anniversary Special: Best Moments

Written by Yankovic and Funny or Die’s Eric Appel, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” according the official logline. The film promises to take audiences on “a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

Appel will also direct the film. Production is set to get underway in Los Angeles in early February.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in a statement. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Added Appel, “When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”

Yankovic is the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time. Per Roku, he is one of only three artists to have had Top 40 hits in each of the last four decades (the other two being Michael Jackson and Madonna). His most recent studio album, 2014’s Mandatory Fun, became the first comedy album in history to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and spawned the hit single “Tacky,” a riff on Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

WEIRD will be available on The Roku Channel — which does not require a Roku device — upon its release. Your thoughts on Radcliffe’s casting?