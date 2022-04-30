TV Ratings: Magnum P.I. Eyes Lows

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Come Dance With Me this Friday rose to 2.5 million total viewers but dipped in the demo to a 0.2 rating. TVLine's Cancellation/ Renewal Forecast!

Leading out of that, “bubble” drama Magnum P.I. (4.7 mil/0.3) and the recently renewed Blue Bloods (5.6 mil/0.3) both reported series lows all around — though the latter of course copped the night’s largest audience.

Leading out of The Blacklist (3.1 mil/0.2), which dipped to match its demo low, NBC’s Dateline (3.7 mil/0.5) led Friday in the demo.

Over on ABC, NFL Draft coverage averaged 1.9 mil/0.4, down sharply from Night 1.

Elsewhere, The CW’s Charmed (400K/0.1) rose to its second-largest audience of the season while fellow bubble drama Dynasty (250K/0.0) dropped some eyeballs… and Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (1.9 mil/0.4) was down a tick.

